Mumbai records over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for third time this month; Maharashtra adds nearly 60,000 to its tally

Mumbai recorded yet another spike of over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases (10,442 to be exact) in the last 24 hours, according to state government's health bulletin on Wednesday.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, too added 59,907 new cases in its tally, which has now reached 31,73,261, the health bulletin showed.

This is the third time this month that Mumbai has recorded more than 10,000 cases. On Tuesday, the country's financial capital recorded 10,030 new Covid-19 cases, while on Sunday, it reported 11,163 new cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 80 per cent, adding that the overall growth rate has worsened to 1.91 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 35 days.

There are 72 active containment zones in the city, where 789 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new Covid-19 cases and 297 deaths.

The state government on Sunday announced a series of stringent measures (which will be in place till April 30) to check the spread of the infection. Among them is weekend lockdown, stricter night curfew and prohibition of assembly of more than five people during the day. Essential services are, however, exempted.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday announced updated guidelines which restricts the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.

Announcing the guideline son Twitter, Mumbai Police said, "Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April."

While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to Covid-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.