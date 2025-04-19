Menu Explore
Mumbai airport to remain shut for 6 hours on May 9

PTI |
Apr 19, 2025 01:35 PM IST

The airport will shut down due to runway maintenance work ahead of the onset of the monsoon season.

Flight operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain shut for six hours on May 9, due to runway maintenance work ahead of the onset of the monsoon season, the private airport operator MIAL said on Saturday.

A boy looks at Air India airline passenger aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.(Reuters)
A boy looks at Air India airline passenger aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) also said that the mandatory NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued six months in advance to notify all stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time and plan accordingly.

The scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work on both the runways- 09/27 and 14/32-- will be undertaken between 11 am-17 pm, MIAL said.

During this period both the primary runway (09/27) and secondary runway (14/32) will be temporarily non-operational, it said.

This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of the airport airside infrastructure, it added.

Specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, addressing preventive measures for waterlogging to ensure safe landing and take-offs during the monsoon season, MIAL said.

