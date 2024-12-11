Mumbai BEST crash: Complaint to human rights panel claims drivers ‘overworked’, blames ‘official apathy’

A complaint registered with Maharashtra’s State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday alleged that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) drivers are “overworked”, and demanded an “impartial” inquiry into the accident. Mumbai BEST bus accident: Driver Sanjay More was produced before the Metropolitan Court in Kurla on Tuesday.(Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Seven people died and 42 were injured when the BEST bus lost control and rammed into 30 to 40 vehicles and pedestrians over a 100-metre stretch on Monday night in Mumbai's Kurla West. Among the injured, seven remain critical and continue to receive medical attention in various hospitals.

Two lawyers named Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, have approached the human rights panel alleging that BEST officials ignored the plight of bus drivers and their working conditions, news agency PTI reported.

The complaint also said that the drivers worked overtime due to pressure from senior officials and a “lack of seriousness” in ensuring proper working hours. “BEST bus drivers are not getting proper rest which is a violation of their rights,” the lawyers said.

The complaint demanded that the schedule of all existing BEST bus drivers should be checked to ascertain if they are made to work more than legally permissible working hours. It also noted that the BEST bus drivers are not given basic facilities and are not trained adequately.

The lawyers attributed “gross negligence” on the part of the bus operator and the management as reasons for the accident and urged the commission to pass directions to conduct an impartial inquiry to ensure justice for victims.

What police said about BEST driver?

Police said on Tuesday that Sanjay More, the driver of that BEST bus, had no experience driving electric vehicles (EVs).

More confessed to the police that he was trained for only ten days before being allowed to drive the bus for daily trips. He also told the police that he could not control the bus as he had no prior experience in driving automatic EVs.

Primary medical reports of More suggested that he was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.

Police said the driver was mentally alert during the interrogation. Earlier eyewitness accounts alleged that More was in an inebriated state while driving.

(With PTI inputs)