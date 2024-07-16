Mumbai BMW crash: Accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai court till July 30.



The 24-year-old son of a Shiv Sena politician was arrested after he allegedly rammed his BMW into a two-wheeler, leading to the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa. The woman was killed while her husband Pradip Nakhwa was injured after their two-wheeler was hit from the rear by the BMW at 5:30am in Worli's arterial Anni Besant Road.



ALSO READ: After whiskey binge, Mihir Shah guzzled beer on Marine Drive joyride



According to the police probe, Mihir Shah allegedly sped off towards the Bandra Worli Sea Link even as the woman remained on the bonnet of the car and then got entangled in its wheels for a distance of more than 1.5 kilometers. Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car. (Sourced.)

A Mumbai Police official claimed that Shah was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly rammed his car into the two-wheeler. A Mumbai Police team had recreated the accident scene to get more information about the chain of events and also confronted Mihir Shah (24) with his family driver and co-accused Rajrishi Bidawat.



ALSO READ: Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah worried about career, admits 'made a...'



Bidawat was in the car at the time of the accident. The police alleged that the driver had swapped driver's seat with Mihir on the instruction of Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah.



Also, Mihir Shah admitted to being a habitual drinker during an interrogation by the police, NDTV reported. According to the police, he even shaved his beard and got a haircut at a barber's shop to mislead the investigators.



The Mumbai Police had told the court that Mihir Shah had driven the car by himself from Girgaon to the entry point of the sea link at Worli, where the incident took place.



After crashing into the couple's scooter, Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, the officials were quoted by PTI as saying.