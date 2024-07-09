Mumbai BMW crash: BJP MLA invokes Sushant Rajput death, targets MVA alliance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday vowed strict action against the guilty in Mumbai BMW car crash, which claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman on Sunday.



“No matter who is the accused, strict action will be taken. It is not an MVA government, where son of CM was accused in murder case of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian and he was saved,” Rane was quoted by PTI as saying.



"It is Mahayuti government, action will be taken. No matter where Mihir Shah is hiding, he will be caught and given strict punishment," the BJP leader added. In a latest update, Mihir Shah was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.



Nitesh Rane has been accusing Aditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, of involvement in the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian in 2020. BJP leader Nitesh Rane compared Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe to Mumbai BMW crash case

Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a building. But it is not yet known how she fell off the building. A week later, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead.



On Sunday, a speeding BMW allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of Eknath Shinde-led Rajesh Shah, hit a bike-borne couple in Worli area. The woman Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged by the car for close to 100 metres, resulting in fatal injuries. She died during treatment, while her husband was injured.



“He dragged her from Ceejay House to Sea-link Road. Would he have done the same if she was his sister? He did this to us because we are poor? My kids, my family, everything is shattered now. She was the only one who managed everything," the woman's husband Pradeep Nakhwa had told ANI.



On Monday, Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah was granted bail by a Mumbai court.