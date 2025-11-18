Mumbai auto fares shoot up, airport sees cab shortage as CNG pipeline damage triggers citywide chaos

CNG pumps in Mumbai witnessed long queues for refuelling while auto fares shot up after a major gas pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) was damaged on Monday, disrupting supply. This affected thousands of autorickshaws, taxis and other CNG-run vehicles. Out of 389 CNG stations under MGL in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, only 225 stations were operational on Monday due to disruption of supply at CGS Wadala. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

MGL said that the gas supply will be restored by Tuesday noon, adding that nearly 60 per cent of CNG pumps in the city are operational.

Mumbai residents said auto drivers are charging higher fares citing the CNG disruption.

An X user wrote in a post on Monday that there was 'super chaos" at Mumbai Airport due to shortage of Uber, Rapido and other cab services due to the CNG issue.

“CNG pipeline damage in Mumbai has created a big issue. Auto drivers are charging ₹150– ₹200 for routes where the meter shows only ₹89 (MIDC to Andheri),” a user wrote on X, urging authorities to take action.

A resident told HT.com that autos are charging as much as ₹500 to just go to the metro station from their house nearby. Another said that some people have opted for work-from-home (WFH) due to the auto shortage and high fares.

When will damaged CNG pipeline be restored?

Stating the cause of the disruption, MGL said that there was a stoppage of gas supply in CGS Wadala, and thereby the MGL pipeline network, which led to a few CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai being non-operational.

"The rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected by tomorrow, i.e. by 18th November 2025, noon," it added.

According to a statement released earlier by MGL, the disruption was caused by third-party damage to GAIL's main gas supply pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) compound. This further affected CNG flow to City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala, a key entry point for gas supply to Mumbai. Overall, Mumbai has 130 to 140 CNG pumps, including MGL's own facilities.

Petrol Dealers Association (Mumbai) president Chetan Modi told PTI that many CNG pumps have been non-functional since morning due to low gas supply. "I have kept my own pump shut since morning as there is no (gas supply) pressure," Modi said.

School buses combining bus routes, using private buses

Leader of a school bus operator's body, Anil Garg, said that their operations were hit due to the CNG shortage, forcing schools to combine bus routes. "Many school buses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are facing problems in getting CNG," Garg said.

Garg said that around 2000 school buses have been halted due to the CNG crisis, causing operators to use luxury buses from private contractors, paying ₹12000 for two trips of 10 kilometres.

Leaders of the union representing black-and-yellow taxis and autorickshaws claimed that drivers spent a longer time in the CNG pump queues due to the outage. They also said that a majority of taxis remain off-road as their CNG has exhausted. Moreover, the few pumps operational in the city lack the required pressure.

Association leaders demand compensation

The leader of Mumbai Autorickshaw-Taximen's Association wrote to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, demanding that MGL pay compensation for drivers losing two days' income, since drivers spent more time in queues.

A petrol pump dealer said several cabs, especially those with Ola and Uber, were operated on petrol due to a shortage of CNG.