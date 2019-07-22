Mumbai fire: Blaze at MTNL building in Bandra, 100 feared trapped

A major fire has been reported at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL) building in Mumbai’s Bandra West around 3 pm on Monday. While no injuries have been reported yet, news agency PTI reported that 100 persons are feared trapped on the terrace of the 10-storey building.

Visuals showed smoke billowing from the building and people on the terrace gesturing for help. The fire occurred at the third and fourth floor of the building which is located near a fire brigade centre.

Officials said 14 fire engines are trying to put out the fire. A quick response vehicle, an ambulance and six water tankers are also at the spot.

“The entire building is smoke-logged, and few people are reportedly trapped on upper floors. Rescue and fire fighting operations are going on,” said chief fire officer P Rahangdale.

