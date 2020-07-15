e-paper
Home / India News / Mumbai: Heavy rains throw traffic out of gear, waterlogging reported from several areas

Mumbai: Heavy rains throw traffic out of gear, waterlogging reported from several areas

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:07 IST
Suraj Ojha
Mumbai: Heavy early morning monsoon rains on Wednesday threw traffic out of gear in Mumbai and its suburbs, as waterlogging was reported from several areas amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Traffic movement was closed due to waterlogging at Andheri subway; north-bound traffic was closed at Khar subway; along with disruptions at Chandivali junction and Wadala freeway.

Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (Joint CP) (traffic), Mumbai Police, said: “The slip road at Hindmata is closed and traffic is diverted on Hindmata bridge due to waterlogging.”

Waterlogging is also reported from Dadar Tram Terminus (TT); SV Road, Andheri; Sai Nath subway; SCLR bridge, Linking Road at Bandra and LJ Road, Mahim Junction; Khetwadi; Sion Road No. 24; and Gandhi Market.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities have issued an orange alert – be prepared for intense rainfall – for coastal Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts for Wednesday.

