Mumbai: IPS officer's husband booked for duping homebuyers

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 10:21 PM IST

The police filed an FIR against Purshottam Chavan and others at the Colaba police station on Friday.

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked the husband of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer for allegedly cheating people of around 25 crore by offering to sell government quota flats at discounted rates.

The accused allegedly collected the money by promising government quota flats. (Representational)
The police filed an FIR against Purshottam Chavan and others at the Colaba police station on Friday, PTI reported. The man is married to an IPS officer.

He is currently in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him for alleged money laundering in another case.

What's the case about?

The accused allegedly collected the money by promising government quota flats and plots in Mumbai to victims at concessional rates. The accused promised that these flats were located in plush Mumbai areas like Prabhadevi, Dadar and Parel besides Thane and Pune.

Often, private builders hand over some flats to the government to meet various dues. These flats are allotted by the government under various schemes. These are called government flats.

The FIR also named Chavan's accompalices, including an assistant sub-registrar and some other officials from the Parel-Sewri stamp registration office.

Kedar Degvekar, 57, said the accused duped him of 3.37 crore. In July 2020, the accused accepted money from the complainant's wife and had him sign an agreement for sale in the presence of his accomplices who posed as government officials, reported PTI.

He, however, never got his promised three BHK flat.

The police are investigating the case.

