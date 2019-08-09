Frustrated with job, Mumbai man sent threats to Kejriwal, others. Caught

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:10 IST

A 28-year-old man from Mumbai’s Nala Sopara neighbourhood has been arrested for sending threat emails to political leaders including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Friday.

The man, Abhishek Tiwari, had also sent an email threatening a bomb attack at the headquarters of a national political party, said Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection).

DCP Roy said that Tiwari would send these emails to “draw the attention of people”.

“Tiwari works as a delivery boy for a furniture foam firm. He was frustrated with his job and life, so he decided to send these threats to create panic,” the senior police officer said. Tiwari is a school drop-out.

Tiwari allegedly began sending out the threats in June when he sent an email from a mobile phone to a local municipal office bearer in Mumbai. But it did not create the flutter that he expected.

“He was disappointed with the lukewarm response and decided to target bigger political leaders and parties,” said the DCP. So, Tiwari allegedly sent an email threatening a bomb attack at the Delhi office of a national political party.

He allegedly again sent a threat email on July 25, this time to Kejriwal, threatening him with death. The threat was repeated in another email on July 30. The Delhi Police’s special cell registered a case and began probing the threats.

“We procured details such as the origin of the email, the IP address and the mobile phone the emails were being sent with, but it didn’t help us reach the culprit. We sent teams to Mumbai and Kanpur, but the suspect managed to remain underground. He left little digital footprints,” said the DCP.

The police pursued further and did a “deeper analysis of the technical inputs” to catch the suspect on Thursday from Nala Sopara, a densely-populated neighbourhood in Mumbai.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 17:42 IST