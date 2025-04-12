Mumbai man booked for allegedly duping techie of 1.96 crore, poisoning him

A man from Mumbai has been booked for allegedly cheating an IT professional of ₹1.96 crore and trying to kill him by poisoning, police told PTI on Saturday. According to a police official, the alleged crime took place between July 2022 and February 2025.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Sion resident Ajinkya Ashok Mohite under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence, 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police official said that Mohite took ₹92.7 lakh from the victim. He allegedly emotionally manipulated, blackmailed, and threatened the victim to hand over property documents.

“The accused also allegedly took gold coins worth ₹1.03 crore from the victim. As per the complaint, Mohite coerced the victim into preparing a will in his name and made him consume liquor laced with a suspicious white powder,” the official told PTI.

Forensic reports cited in the complaint stated that the victim was administered tricyclic antidepressants and barbiturates, substances known for their potent sedative and toxic effects in high doses.

"We are verifying the financial transactions, medical reports, and witness statements. No one has been taken into custody yet," a senior official said.

Delhi man held for forging property papers to dupe banks

In another development, the Delhi Police on April 6 arrested a man who allegedly masterminded a racket involved in forging property documents and impersonating dead people to secure bank loans.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police said the accused, Nand Nagri resident Suresh Kumar (45), secured loans worth crores of rupees.

"Suresh operated a cybercafe and had been under the radar for years due to his involvement in multiple financial fraud cases," police told PTI.