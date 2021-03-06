Mumbai man dies by suicide after killing father, grandfather, say police

A young man allegedly stabbed his father and grandfather and then died by suicide in Mulund area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, police said Saturday.

The murders and suicide took place in Vasant Oscar Buiding in Mulund (West) in the morning.

The 20-year-old man first killed his father (55) and then his 85-year-old grandfather before jumping off the sixth floor, police said.

According to the police, the young man was mentally unstable.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil visited the spot in the morning.

A team of Mumbai police crime branch visited the site and enquired with neighbours about background of the family, especially that of the young man whose mother and sister have been living separately in Ghatkopar area because of some family disputes, people familiar with the development said.