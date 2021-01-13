Mumbai man to pay alimony of Rs22 lakh to end 14-day marriage
A Mumbai resident last week agreed before the Bombay high court to pay permanent alimony of Rs22 lakh to his estranged wife in order to see an amicable end to their marriage that lasted barely a fortnight.
The manager at a private company in Mumbai assured a justice Revati Mohite Dere that he will pay the alimony in two instalments of Rs10 lakh each by February 10, and the remaining Rs2 lakh by March 10.
The couple had tied the knot in 2011. The marriage lasted only for 14 days, after which the newlyweds started residing separately.
The woman had started the litigation in 2012, by filing a complaint invoking provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (DV) Act before the metropolitan magistrate court at Vikroli. The husband had moved the high court in 2018 after the metropolitan magistrate passed a maintenance order against him.
During pendency of the petition, after much counselling, the estranged couple agreed to settle their issues amicably. Accordingly, the city resident agreed to pay an alimony of Rs22 lakh to his wife, who in turn assured the high court to not object to the quashing of the DV proceedings.
She also agreed to file a petition before the family court, jointly with her husband, for divorce by mutual consent.
Considering the fact that the spouses have been residing separately since 2011, justice Mohite Dere directed the family court to waive the cooling period of six months.
