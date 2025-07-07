Mumbai Metro sees heavy rush as trains get delayed due to technical snag | Video

Mumbai Metro saw a heavy rush of commuters on Monday, with videos surfacing online showing a huge surge in the crowd. Ghatkopar Metro Station in Mumbai on a normal day.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

According to Mumbai Metro authorities, the rush surged due to a train delay caused by a technical snag. A train reportedly had to be withdrawn as it could not achieve the target speed. This led to a delay on the Versova Ghatkopar line one, and thus, the crowd swelled.

"Crazy commuter woes thanks to 1 service withdrawn tech issues with mumbai metro line 1 Stampede like situation in ghatkopar station @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra act fast before lives are lost Line 1 needs 6 bogie rakes & 3 times current rakes," an X user wrote.

Authorities have clarified that the issue has been fixed and the Metro operations on the line have been normalised.

Social media reacts to Mumbai Metro crowd surge

Many social media users reacted to the crowd, with some blaming Reliance while others simply asking their boss for a work-from-home day. Here are some reactions:

“And if you tell your boss that travelling is not possible, allow WFH, he will not allow that and also take it up in the year-end reviews,” a user wrote.

“Rail saga continues for #mumbai - kars, whether it's regular line or Metro where lakhs travel daily. Difficult to fathom, why is the globally recognised City sidelined & given lower priority, when it comes to essential & quality civic facilities & services!” another user said.

“It seems before boarding the station, commuters should be given crowd management defence training,” a third user wrote in their X post.

“This has been happening for years now. Why does this get ignored by the authorities? Metro 1 is now like our Local train. Why can't they learn from L2, L7, which are so well maintained in all respects,” another social media user posed a question.