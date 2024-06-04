Mumbai North seat: Piyush Goyal set to win debut Lok Sabha election

Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal is set to win his debut Lok Sabha election, which he contested from the Mumbai North seat, with votes being counted for the recently-held general elections on Tuesday. Goyal has, till now, secured 669,313 votes, the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) data showed. Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Pitted against Goyal, a senior BJP leader and joint candidate of the party-led ruling National Democratic Alliance, was the Congress party’s Bhushan Patil. As per the ECI data, Patil has polled 316,309 votes till now.

In Maharashtra, Congress is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (alongside Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Nationally, the MVA is a member of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc.

Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, sends as many as six representatives to the Lok Sabha. Besides Mumbai North, the city has these parliamentary constituencies: Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai South.

Mumbai voted on May 20, in the fifth round of the seven-phase national polls.

In the previous 2019 polls, BJP’s Gopal Shetty received 706,678 votes or 71% of the total votes polled on the Mumbai North seat. Actor Urmila Matondkar, who contested on a Congress ticket, came second with 241,431 votes or 24% of the total votes polled.

The Lok Sabha elections were held from April 19 till June 1 (both dates included). Polling was also held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25.