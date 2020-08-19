e-paper
Mumbai police receive forensic audit report of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts

Mumbai police receive forensic audit report of Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank accounts

The report suggests that there was no financial transaction from Sushant Singh Rajput’s accounts to those of his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, the official said.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 00:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)
         

The Mumbai police on Tuesday received the forensic audit report of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank accounts, a top official said.

While carrying out investigation into Rajput’s bank accounts after his death in June, the police had decided to get them forensically audited.

Accordingly, Grant Thornton, an accounting and advisory firm, was appointed the forensic auditor in the case.

The police on Tuesday received the report from the auditor, the top police officer confirmed.

Rajputs bank transactions of the last five years were analysed by the firm, he said.

The report suggests that there was no financial transaction from Rajputs accounts to those of his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, the official said.

Rajput (34) was financially well-off and took good care of his staff too, he said.

The police will share necessary documents with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into suspected money laundering aspect in the death case, the official said.

On July 25, K K Singh, the father of Rajput, had submitted a complaint to the Patna police against Chakraborty, her family members and a few others, alleging they abetted his son’s suicide.

Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Chakraborty and others.

In the complaint, Singh had also claimed that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son’s bank account.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

