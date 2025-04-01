Mumbai Police serves notice to audience members at Kunal Kamra show: Report

The Mumbai Police has served notices to audience members who attended comedian Kunal Kamra's show in which he allegedly made remarks aimed at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, The Times of India reported on Tuesday. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

According to the report, Kamra's show 'Naya Bharat' was held at The Habitat comedy club in the Khar area on February 2. The police have served notices to the attendees under Section 179 of the CRPC, which authorises police officers to summon witnesses for investigation.

Kunal Kamra, known for his satirical comedy, has been facing legal trouble following complaints accusing him of making derogatory comments against Eknath Shinde during the stand-up show.

The Mumbai police had summoned Kamra to appear before it on March 31 in a case related to derogatory remarks against Shinde. A police team also visited his residence in Mahim on March 31. The visit proved futile as the comedian has permanently relocated to Puducherry, the police said.

Last week, the Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to the comedian on the condition that he execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in the Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Eknath Shinde’s party leaders and workers had threatened to assault him if he was seen anywhere in public.

What Kunal Kamra said

During his show at The Habitat comedy club, Kamara performed a parody song seemingly aimed at Shinde.

Kamra’s parody song, set to a tune from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, featured the word “gaddar” (traitor), seemingly aimed at Shinde. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and its mouthpiece Saamana frequently use this term to describe Shinde and his faction, who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership in June 2022.

The act prompted a backlash from supporters of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located. Kamra was initially told to appear before police, but he sought seven days’ time. Later, the Mumbai police told the comedian to appear before it on March 31.

On his part, Kamra has refused to issue an apology for his comments and has criticised the vandalism of the venue where his comedy show was recorded.

“I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” Kamra said.