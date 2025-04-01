Kunal Kamra's latest post targets government amid ‘gaddar’ joke row: ‘How to kill an artist democratically’

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday hit out at the government, accusing it of orchestrating a systematic campaign to silence dissenting artistes in the wake of the controversy surrounding his alleged “gaddar” (traitor) joke on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (File)

In a post on X with the title “How to kill an Artist ‘democratically”, Kunal Kamra shared what he described as a "playbook" used by the ruling government to stifle free speech and artistic expression.

"1) Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. 2) Outrage more—until private and corporate gigs dry up. 3) Outrage louder—so big venues won't take the risk. 4) Outrage violently—until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. 5) Summon their audience for questioning—turning art into a crime scene. Now the artist is left with only two choices: Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet—or wither in silence.”

Kamra went on to say that “this isn't just a playbook, it’s a political weapon. A silencing machine”.

Last week, three FIRs against Kunal Kamra at Nashik Rural, Jalgaon and Nashik (Nandgaon) were transferred to Khar police station, where a case has already been registered on the complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. The Mumbai's Habitat studio, where Kamra shot his video lampooning Ekanath Shinde over the split in the Shiv Sena, is located in Khar in the western part of the metropolis. Shiv Sainiks ransacked the studio and the hotel, which is located on the night of March 23.

Kamra's latest post comes a day he failed to appear before Khar police in connection with the case, while a team went to his Mahim "home" to "check" his availability. The comedian later took a jibe at the police, saying the visit was a waste of time and public resources as he had not been living there for the past 10 years.

Kamra was supposed to appear before Khar police during the day, an official told news agency PTI, adding it was the second time he was summoned.

"A Khar police team went to his house in Mahim, where his family stays, to check whether he would appear in connection with the case or not. Since he did not, further course of action will be decided soon," the official said.

In a post on X, Kamra said, “Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time & public resources.”

The first notice seeking his appearance was issued last week, and the comedian's request for seven days' time was denied by police. The Madras high court on March 28 granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra on the condition that he execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. Kamra had submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State (Tamil Nadu) since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai police.

(With input from PTI)