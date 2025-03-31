Kunal Kamra reacts to Mumbai police's home visit: ‘Haven’t lived there for 10 years'

Hours after the police visited his residence in Mumbai, Comedian Kunal Kamra said he hadn't lived at that address for the last ten years. Comedian Kunal Kamra.(X/KunalKamra)

“Going to an address where I haven’t lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources,” he posted on X.

Earlier today, a team of Mumbai Police visited Kunal Kamra's residence in Mumbai in connection with a case related to the controversial joke allegedly aimed at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Kunal Kamra, known for his satirical comedy, has been facing legal trouble following complaints accusing him of making derogatory comments during a stand-up show.

The Khar police have already sent two summons to Kunal Kamra since first registering a First Information Report (FIR) on March 24 based on Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel’s complaint.

Three more cases filed against Kamra

Besides the first FIR, three more cases have been filed against Kunal Kamra across Maharashtra. They were subsequently transferred to the Khar police as the venue of the stand-up show, The Habitat, falls under its jurisdiction.

Also Read | ‘Shiv Sena-style swagat hoga’: Rahool Kanal to Kunal Kamra after Madras high court order, says ‘not a threat’

The comedian, who lives in Tamil Nadu, has been granted interim protection from arrest by the Madras high court.

Shinde’s party leaders and workers had threatened to assault him if he was seen anywhere in public.

On his part, Kamra has refused to issue an apology for his comments and has criticised the vandalism of the venue where his comedy show was recorded.

“I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” Kamra said.

What Kamra said



The case stems from Kamra’s show at The Habitat comedy club in Khar, where he performed a parody song that also targeted Eknath Shinde.

Kamra’s parody song, set to a tune from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, featured the word “gaddar” (traitor), seemingly aimed at Shinde. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and its mouthpiece Saamana frequently use this term to describe Shinde and his faction, who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership in June 2022.

The act prompted a backlash from supporters of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located. Kamra was initially told to appear before police but he sought seven days’ time. Later, the Mumbai police told the comedian to appear before it on March 31.