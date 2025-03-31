Mumbai Police reach comedian Kunal Kamra's house amid Shinde joke row

A team of Mumbai Police on Monday arrived at the residence of comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case related to the controversial joke allegedly aimed at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, ANI reported. Comedian Kunal Kamra.(Youtube)

Kunal Kamra, known for his satirical comedy, has been facing legal trouble following complaints accusing him of making derogatory comments during a stand-up show.

The Khar police already sent two summons to Kunal Kamra since first registering a First Information Report (FIR) on March 24 based on Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel’s complaint.

Three more defamation cases were filed against Kamra across Maharashtra and have been subsequently transferred as the venue of the stand-up show, The Habitat, falls under its jurisdiction.

The comedian, who lives in Tamil Nadu, has been granted interim protection from arrest by the Madras high court.

Shinde’s party leaders and workers had threatened to assault him if he was seen anywhere in public.

‘Will welcome Kunal Kamra in Shiv Sena style’



Earlier today, Rahool Kanal of the Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena said the party would welcome stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in "good Shiv Sena style” whenever he enters Maharashtra.

Rahool Kanal, who was earlier arrested and granted bail along with 11 other Sena workers for vandalising Mumbai's Habitat studio, asked the comedian to face the legal process in Mumbai.

“We welcome the court's order that gives him relief, but it is only until April 7. He should come and face the law... No matter what protection he has there (in Tamil Nadu), whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in a good ‘Shiv Sena style’,” Kanal said.

Kunal Kamra has said that he would not apologise for his comments about Eknath Shinde and criticised the vandalism of the venue where his comedy show was recorded.

“I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” Kamra wrote in a statement.