Home / India News / Mumbai: Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

Mumbai: Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai
Car designer Dilip Chhabria.
Car designer Dilip Chhabria.(HT file photo)
         

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said.

A car modified by Chhabria’s DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
India's first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
'Exercise caution': MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
'BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...': Mamata Banerjee
Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting 'multifaceted bilateral' ties
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
