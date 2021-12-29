Mumbai: Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:05 IST

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said.

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

A car modified by Chhabria’s DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.