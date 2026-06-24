Mumbai monsoon turns chaos: Roads flooded, subway shut, vehicles stranded after heavy rain | Videos

Mumbai finally welcomed the southwest monsoon on Tuesday, ending a prolonged wait that stretched 13 days beyond its usual arrival date of June 11. The much-awaited rainfall brought relief from persistent heat and humidity, but also caused widespread disruption in several parts of the city as roads and subways were inundated.

Mumbai weather: Heavy rain through the night and into Tuesday led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai.(ANI video )

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for Wednesday, forecasting heavy rainfall. Parts of Maharashtra have been issued yellow and orange alerts as wet weather conditions continue across the state.

Waterlogging disrupts daily life

Heavy rain through the night and into Tuesday led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai.

Also read | Monsoon finally arrives in Mumbai, 13 days late

Commuters faced traffic disruptions as roads became difficult to navigate and civic authorities moved to restrict access to flooded areas.

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{{^usCountry}} A flooded subway in Everard Nagar was also closed to the public, according to news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A flooded subway in Everard Nagar was also closed to the public, according to news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Visuals from various parts of the city, including the Saki Naka Metro station area, showed the impact of the downpour on daily movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals from various parts of the city, including the Saki Naka Metro station area, showed the impact of the downpour on daily movement. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the situation at the Andheri underpass, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, Rhitik, told ANI, "... We have not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe water logging... Our officers keep standing here to ensure vehicles don't pass through. But some rikshaw drivers still try to get their vehicles across... A rikshaw got stuck here in the centre of the subway. His life was in danger... Two of our officers helped bring him out..."

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Also read | Monsoon finally enters Mumbai after long delay; IMD issues warning for heavy rain

Another BMC official, Robert, said, "... We are doing our best to ensure that no vehicles get inside the underpass... We are trying to protect as many people as possible..."

Rainfall recorded across Mumbai

According to IMD data, Colaba received 49 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while Santacruz recorded 12 mm during the same period.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the IMD observed 35.6 mm of rain at Colaba and 8.9 mm at Santacruz, which serves as Mumbai's base weather station.

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Data from the IMD's seven automatic rain gauges showed that Byculla recorded the highest rainfall at 42.5 mm during the period, followed by Sion with 21.5 mm, Mahalaxmi with 18 mm, Bandra with 17 mm, Ram Mandir with 13 mm, Vidyavihar with 5.5 mm and Vikhroli with 5 mm.

One of Mumbai's most delayed monsoon arrivals

The monsoon's arrival this year ranks among the most delayed in Mumbai's recorded weather history.

The June 24 onset is tied as the third-most delayed monsoon arrival in the city since 1951. The latest arrival was recorded on June 25 in 1959, 2019 and 2022. Before this year, June 24 had previously marked the onset date in 1974, while June 23 was recorded in 1981, earlier HT reported.

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Announcing the monsoon's progress, the IMD said, “The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, and some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Dahanu, Wardha, Raipur, Daltonganj, and Motihari.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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