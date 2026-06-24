Monsoon finally arrives in Mumbai, 13 days late

Mumbai: One of the city’s most delayed monsoons on record arrived on Tuesday, 12 days after the normal onset date of June 11, bringing Mumbaiites much-needed relief from high temperatures and humidity levels. A group of children enjoy the long-awaited showers on Tuesday. The IMD has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, indicating chances of heavy rainfall. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

As per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the joint third-most delayed monsoon onset over Mumbai since 1951. The most delayed monsoon arrival in the city was on June 25 in 1959, 2019 and 2022, followed by June 24 in 1974, and June 23 in 1981.

“The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, and some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Dahanu, Wardha, Raipur, Daltonganj, and Motihari,” the IMD said in a press release on Tuesday.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Tuesday, Colaba logged 49 mm of rain, while Santacruz recorded 12 mm. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the IMD recorded 35.6 mm of rain at its Colaba observatory and 8.9 mm of rain in Santacruz, which is the city’s base weather station.

According to the IMD’s seven automatic rain gauges during the same period, Byculla recorded the maximum rain (42.5 mm), followed by Sion (21.5 mm), Mahalaxmi (18 mm), Bandra (17 mm), Ram Mandir (13 mm), Vidyavihar (5.5 mm) and Vikhroli (5 mm).

The island city logged some of the highest rainfall pockets. As per BMC data, between 8 am and 7 pm, Nair Hospital near Mumbai Central recorded 78.96 mm of rain, followed by NM Joshi Marg Municipal School in Lower Parel (74.4 mm), and the F South ward office in Parel (72.63 mm).

In the western suburbs, the Malad depot recorded 61.8 mm of rain, while it rained 52.2 mm at the Malwani fire station. Rainfall in the eastern suburbs was significantly less, with 51.2 mm at the MPS Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd and 37.4mm at the Paspoli Powai Municipal School.

The IMD has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, indicating chances of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places.

The rains also finally broke the prevailing heat in the city, with both minimum and maximum temperatures falling below normal. Tuesday’s maximum temperature at Santacruz was 29.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal, and the minimum was 25.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. At Colaba, the maximum temperature was 4.6 degrees below normal at 26.8 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 24.3 degrees Celsius, which was 2.1 degrees below normal.