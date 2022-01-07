Mumbai reports 20,971 fresh Covid infections; mayor clarifies on further lockdown

Mumbai on Friday reported 20,971 new Covid-19 infections, 84% of which was asymptomatic, according to the civic body data. In the last 24 hours, the city reported six deaths, data showed. With daily cases crossing the 20,000-mark, teh question of more restrictions is looming large. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said there has been no decision on night curfew. A final call on imposing further restrictions, which ministers have so far ruled out, will only be taken after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with PM Modi, the mayor said.

Maharashtra on Friday breached the 40,000-mark reporting 40,925 fresh infections, the highest since May 13, 2021.

Out of 20,971 fresh cases recorded in Mumbai, 17,616 are asymptomatic, 1,395 have been hospitalised. The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 87% and the doubling rate of the infection in the city is 56 days.

Mumbai Police informed on Friday that 94 policemen have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal said there is no immediate need for imposing lockdown in Mumbai as the bed occupancy rate, oxygen requirement and the number of Covid deaths remain low. During the first and second waves the decision to impose lockdown was taken on the basis of case positivity rate, but this criterion cannot be applied for the third wave which started from December 21, 2021, Chahal told a Marathi news channel.

The administration has already banned the assembly of five or more persons during night and physical classes in schools and colleges have been suspended.

