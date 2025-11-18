Mumbai school principal accused of assaulting student on children's day over broken chair

Police have registered an FIR against the principal of a convent school in Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a Class 10 student in the institute during Children's Day celebration, a police official said on Tuesday. According to the Vakola police station official, the FIR was registered against the principal of the English medium school located in the Kalina area on Monday.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

Last week, the school organised a Children's Day event in which a Class 10 student also participated. During the event, the principal got angry with him over some issue and asked the pupil to come to his office, the official said.

The school head allegedly forced the student to sit outside his office cabin for more than two hours. Later, the principal met the student and started shouting, saying he broke a school chair around 15 days ago, he said.

When the pupil denied his allegation of breaking the chair, the principal allegedly assaulted him, said the police official.

The student later narrated the entire incident to his family members, who filed a complaint on Monday. Based on the complaint, an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused.

The sections invoked against him included 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351-2 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Child Protection Act, the official added.