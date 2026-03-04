Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of India-England T20 semi-final: Check routes, details

The officials have urged the spectators to use public transport. The routes they suggested for cricket fans to take are- Western Railway — Churchgate railway station & Marine Lines railway station, Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) — Churchgate Station.

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in the city at 7 pm. The gates will be opened for spectators at 4 pm. As a large number of spectators are expected, the Mumbai traffic Police said that "traffic congestion is anticipated in and around the Marine Drive area".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, asked people to plan their travel in advance and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Ahead of the T20 semi-final match between India and England on Thursday, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory, warning people of traffic congestion near Marine Drive area.

The traffic police also issued a gate-wise travel advisory. Gates 1 and 7 can use Churchgate Railway Station / Churchgate Metro Station via E Road. Gates 3 and 4 can use the Marine Lines Railway Station FOB near Roopkala showroom, Maharshi Karve Road. Gates 5 and 6 can use Churchgate Railway Station / Churchgate Metro Station FOB on Maharshi Karve Road opposite Income Tax Office.

The Mumbai Traffic Police concluded their note, "Your cooperation is essential for smooth traffic movement."

All about India and England face off India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far.

India, bidding to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, will meet two-time champions England in the last four for the third straight tournament, with each team winning one of the previous games.

The winners on Thursday will advance to Sunday's final against South Africa or New Zealand, who meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Members of the Indian cricket team visited and took darshan at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday. Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were amongst the players of the Indian men's national team who visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.