Mumbai: Two arrested with 2.75 kg Mephedrone worth Rs 1.10 crore

mumbai

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:29 IST

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested two persons from Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, when they came to sell the banned Mephedrone (MD), a synthetic stimulant drug.

The police seized 2.75 kilograms of MD, which is worth around Rs. 1.1 crore in the international market.

The accused have been identified as Kurla (West) residents Dilshad Abdul Kalam Khan (30), and Imran Kamaluddin Shaikh (25) and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Inspector Daya Nayak, who is attached to ATS’s Juhu unit, said the police acted on a tip-off that two persons would come to sell the contraband following which a trap was laid at Wahid Ali Compound, Sakinaka.

The accused came to the spot with a bag and were moving around in a suspicious manner after which the police personnel stopped them and checked the bag.

The bag contained 2.75 kilograms of MD, he added.

Later, they were brought to the ATS’s Juhu unit, where during an inquiry, the police learned that the duo was dealing in MD in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for over a year, said an official.

On Thursday, they were produced in a court, which granted police custody until Monday (July 20).