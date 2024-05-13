Mumbai weather Live updates: Toll in Ghatkopar hoarding crash mounts to 8, over 20 still trapped
- 34 Mins ago Metal structure falls in Wadala area
- 43 Mins ago CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ghatkopar incident site
- 45 Mins ago NDRF joins rescue operation in Ghatkopar
- 52 Mins ago Latest on Ghatkopar incident
- 59 Mins ago Airport operations disrupted due to rain, 15 flights diverted
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: At least eight people died and 57 people were injured after a 100-foot tall billboard was uprooted and fell on a petrol pump and nearby houses at the Cheddanagar Junction in the Ghatkopar area as rain and gusty winds lashed parts of the state on Monday. Around 20-30 people are still feared trapped....Read More
The unseasonal rainfall also adversely affected flight, metro and local train services in the city. At least 15 flights were diverted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after flight operations were temporarily suspended due to low visibility. Operations at the airport resumed at around 5pm.
Also Read | Mumbai rain: Metro, local trains services affected in several parts
Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds. Train services on the Harbour line were also intermittently stopped due to overhead line equipment fluctuation caused by the heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Mumbai weather LIVE: ‘Hoarding that fell in Ghatkopar illegal,’ says municipal commissioner
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani tells Hindustan Times: "The hoarding that crashed in Ghatkopar was illegal one and did not have a licence. We will check licences of all hoardings in Mumbai and if they don't have licences, they'll be considered illegal.’’
He also adds that a structural audit of all hoardings will be done in Mumbai now.
Mumbai weather LIVE: Toll in Ghatkopar hoarding crash mounts to 8, over 20 still trapped
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told Hindustan Times that eight people have died after a 100-foot tall billboard was uprooted and fell on a petrol pump and nearby houses at the Cheddanagar Junction in the Ghatkopar area. Over 20 people are still stuck.
Mumbai weather LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis on Ghatkopar incident
“...There will be an investigation regarding what kind of permission they have for this hoarding, whether they had this permission or not... The CM has directed that a proper audit of all the hoardings in Mumbai be done by BMC to mitigate such incidents in future,” Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tells reporters.
"Whovever has done this kind of ignorance, strict action will be taken against them."
Mumbai weather LIVE: People injured in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident brought to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar for treatment.
People injured in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident were brought to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar for treatment.
Till now 67 people have been rescued, NDRF has said.
Mumbai weather LIVE: MMRDA dispatches team of 60 personnel from Metro Line 4 Amar Mahal site to provide boost to rescue ops
In a proactive response to the recent incident at Cheda Nagar, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has dispatched a dedicated team of 60 personnel from Metro Line 4 Amar Mahal site to provide support. The team includes 25 expert labourers proficient in the field of lifting operations to assist at the accident site.
Mumbai weather LIVE: Eknath Shinde visits hoarding collapse site in Ghatkopar
After visiting the hoarding collapse site, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde says that 57 people have been rescued and sent to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment
"I have asked municipal commissioner to conduct a special audit of all hoardings in Mumbai and take action against those responsible for illegal hoardings," he says.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Devendra Fadnavis says 47 people rescued
“A total of 47 people have been rescued so far in the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar. Mumbai Police, Municipal Corporation BMC, Disaster Management Depts are coordinating and efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped people on war footing,” Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shares on X.
“The injured are being treated at Rajawadi Hospital and will be given all possible assistance.A High-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.”
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Central Railway says Ghatkopar hoarding on GRP land
"The land on which the hoarding (in Ghatkopar) was erected belongs to the GRP. It doesn't belong to the central railway," Central Railway CPRO DR Swapnil Nila says, according to ANI.
This was after the BMC said that it would file a complaint against the Railway and Advertising company Ego Media in the matter of the hoarding falling incident.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Metal structure falls in Wadala area
A tall metal structure standing opposite a building collapses due to a strong storm in the Wadala area of Maharashtra. Watch video.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: BMC to file complaint against advertising company over Ghatkopar incident
The BMC will file a complaint against Railway and Advertising company Ego Media in the matter of the hoarding falling incident in Ghatkopar. Over 50 people are injured and nearly 100 are feared trapped.
The complaint will be filed for registering FIR under the Disaster Management Act, a BMC PRO official said, according to ANI.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ghatkopar incident site
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will visit the hoarding collapse site in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: NDRF joins rescue operation in Ghatkopar
An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has joined the rescue operation in Ghatkopar, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani tells PTI.
Cranes and (gas) cutters have also reached the spot for rescue operation. "The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," the official adds.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: CM's helicopter stuck in Palghar
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Palghar district for a an election related meeting, also faced delay as the the wheel of the helicopter hired for him was stuck in the helipad. Due to the weather, Shinde then left for Mumbai by road.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Latest on Ghatkopar incident
At least 5 people were injured after a 100-foot tall billboard was uprooted and fell on a petrol pump and nearby houses at the Cheddanagar Junction in the Ghatkopar area. Over 100 people are feared trapped. The incident took place around 4.30pm.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Metro, local trains services hit
Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail said.
Services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations bent due to strong winds. More details here.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Airport operations disrupted due to rain, 15 flights diverted
Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were temporarily suspended due to low visibility and rains.
“Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 17:03 hrs,” the airport said in a statement. More details.
Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Severe winds, rain hit Mumbai, Thane
Heavy winds, accompanied by lightning and rain, struck Mumbai and the neighbouring regions of Thane and Palghar. The hardest-hit areas were Thane, Palghar, and the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, including Mulund, Titwala, and Kalyan.