Emergency services personnel at the spot where a massive iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump due to strong winds and heavy rain at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, Monday, May 13, 2024.

Mumbai weather LIVE updates: At least eight people died and 57 people were injured after a 100-foot tall billboard was uprooted and fell on a petrol pump and nearby houses at the Cheddanagar Junction in the Ghatkopar area as rain and gusty winds lashed parts of the state on Monday. Around 20-30 people are still feared trapped....Read More

The unseasonal rainfall also adversely affected flight, metro and local train services in the city. At least 15 flights were diverted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after flight operations were temporarily suspended due to low visibility. Operations at the airport resumed at around 5pm.

Also Read | Mumbai rain: Metro, local trains services affected in several parts

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds. Train services on the Harbour line were also intermittently stopped due to overhead line equipment fluctuation caused by the heavy rainfall and strong winds.