Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are on a rise in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the city recorded the highest single-day spike in cases since January 7 as it reported 721 new cases..

The total number of cases in the metropolitan now stands at 315,751, while active cases are 5,943. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city. On February 16, it would take 445 days for the coronavirus cases to double, this number decreased to 436 days on February 17, as per the data of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The average growth rate of the virus in the city is 0.16 per cent.

Since the beginning of this week, the metropolitan had reported less than 500 daily coronavirus cases. On Monday, 493 new cases were reported and 461 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday.

As per the BMC data, as of February 16, 2020, the city has a total of 61 active containment zones, with most number of them in ward N consisting of Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar and Pant Nagar and ward S having Bhandup, Powal, Kanjurmarh, Vikhroli and Nahur.

Mulund in ward T has the most number of sealed buildings to contain the spread of coronavirus. 171 buildings in Mulund are sealed to curb the spread of the disease.

The BMC had on Wednesday reported an incident of severe negligence towards the Covid protocol. On a surprise inspection visit to a quarantine hotel in Santacruz, the mayor of Mumbai Kishori Kishor Pednekar and deputy mayor Suhas Wadkar had found that four quarantined travellers had fled the centre.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier expressed his concern regarding the serious coronavirus situation in the state. He had said that the citizens have become carefree and not adhering to Covid safety protocols. The mayor of Mumbai, citing the same reasons, had also warned of imposing another lockdown in the city. Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported less than ,000 new Covid-19 cases.

