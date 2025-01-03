Mumbai woman kills 62-year-old mother as she ‘loved’ elder sister more

A 41-year-old woman in Qureshi Nagar area in Mumbai’s Kurla reportedly stabbed her mother to death as she thought that she loved her elder sister more. A heated argument between the mother and daughter turned violent and resulted in the former's death.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Reshma Muzaffar Qazi, was arrested by police. She allegedly killed her 62-year-old mother Sabira Bano Azgar Sheikh during an intense argument, according to an NDTV report.

Reshma and Sabira had reportedly resented each for a long time as the former believed that her mother was partial towards the elder sister.

According to the report, Sabira was living with her son in Mumbra and had gone to Qureshi Nagar to visit Reshma at her home. At this time, a tiff broke out between the two and as it escalated, Reshma accused her mother of being biased.

The verbal spat turned violent as Reshma took a knife from the kitchen and used it to stab her mother to death.

The 41-year-old walked into the Chunabhatti police station after murdering her mother and confessed to the crime. Soon after, a police team visited the scene, confirmed Sabira’s death, and took Reshma into custody, the report said.

Police are investigating the case and questioning family members to ascertain what led to the incident and to assess the accused’s mental condition.

This case acts as a grim reminder of the triple murder that took place in Delhi in early December. A 20-year-old Arjun Tanwar’s motive to murder his parents and sister was a deep-seated feeling of humiliation at the hands of his father. He had also found out that his parents planned to cede their property to their daughter.

Tanwar allegedly used an Army knife to commit the crime. He was pursuing a degree in political science at a Delhi University college and was a trained boxer, representing the national capital in a state boxing event where he won the silver medal.

He had told the police that he first killed his sister by slitting her throat while she was asleep and then he went upstairs where he stabbed his father in the neck and slit his mother’s throat in the washroom.

Officials had said that Arjun was upset that they liked his sister more than him. The humiliation by his father and sibling rivalry was the reason behind the murders.