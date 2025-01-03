'Uncle, I have killed the whole family': Agra man's chilling phone call after killing mother, 4 sisters

The uncle of the Sambhal man who allegedly murdered his mother and four sisters in Lucknow revealed on Friday that the accused had made a chilling phone call after committing the grisly crime. The five deceased were laid to rest today. Lucknow serial murders: The five deceased were laid to rest today. (Representational)

Mohammad Arshad allegedly killed his mother Asma and sisters Alia (9), Aksa (16), Rahmeen (18) and Alshia (19) in a Lucknow hotel room on Wednesday. He then shot a video in which he confessed to slitting the wrists and throats of his sisters and mother. In the 6.5-minute selfie video, Arshad further claimed his father was also involved in the killings.

Asma's family members have demanded the death penalty for Arshad.

Her brother, Mohammad Zeeshan, told PTI that he received a call from his nephew who said he had killed his whole family.

"I received a phone call from Lucknow that day. I spoke with Arshad. He said, 'Uncle I have killed the whole family,' after which the police took away the phone," he told PTI.

"I last spoke to my sister almost four months ago. She was very simple and loving. I want Arshad to get the harshest punishment, he should be hanged," he added.

Why did Arshad kill his family?

Arshad's family lives in Agra. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes.

However, in the video, he claimed he killed his family because they were being harassed by their neighbours.

He had allegedly sedated the victims before throttling them and slashing their wrists.

"He was afraid that if something happened to him, what would happen to his mother and sisters. So, he decided to kill them,” said a police officer.