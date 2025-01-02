Agra murders: Accused sedated 4 sisters, mother; used scarf, sharp object for crime

The Agra man who allegedly murdered his four sisters and mother in Lucknow earlier this week had sedated the victims before throttling them and slashing their wrists. The family hails from Kuberpur of Agra. (Representational)

The victims were found dead in a hotel room in the busy Naka area of the city on Wednesday morning. One of the prime suspects in the shocking murders is the 24-year-old brother of the girls, Mohd Arshad. The police said he had confessed to killing his mother and sisters with help from his father.

What the police said on Agra murders?

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Central) Raveena Tyagi said the accused claimed that he took the step due to harassment from his neighbours.

The family hails from Kuberpur of Agra. He reached Lucknow on December 30 and booked a room for two days at Hotel Sharanjeet in Naka.

Also read: Father-son duo kills five of family in hotel room

Tyagi said Arshad told the police that his neighbours were allegedly harassing his family. "He was afraid that if something happened to him, what would happen to his mother and sisters. So, he decided to kill them,” Tyagi added.

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) – all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused.

Because there were no signs of struggle, the police suspect that the victims were sedated.

Also read: Agra man kills four sisters, mother in Lucknow hotel room, cites property-linked harassment

The accused strangled at least one of the victims using a scarf. He also cut their wrists.

Also read: Lucknow: 5 family members, including 2 minors, found murdered in hotel; accused arrested

"After committing the crime, he dropped off his father at a city railway station, but himself went to a police station and reported the incident. The murder weapons, a blade, and a scarf have been recovered," the police officer said.