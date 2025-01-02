Arshad first attempted to kill mother, sisters in Jaipur: Lko police

Mohammad Arshad, 24, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of his mother and four sisters in Lucknow, has reportedly confessed to attempting a similar crime in Jaipur before the deadly act was carried out on the night of December 31 at Naka hotel. Police personnel during an investigation after five members of a family were found dead at a hotel, in Lucknow (PTI)

Police sources on Thursday revealed that Arshad had previously tried to kill his family while they were in Jaipur but was unsuccessful. The family had travelled from their house in Agra to Ajmer before staying at a hotel in Jaipur, where Arshad and his father, Mohammed Badar, 55, allegedly attempted the crime. However, he failed to execute his plan there and later brought his family to Lucknow under the pretext of a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to police, Arshad’s statements during a day-long interrogation were inconsistent, as he kept changing his version of events. Authorities are now investigating whether his claims hold any truth or if he is attempting to mislead investigators. The police are also questioning his relatives and associates to verify the details of his narrative.

“His changing statements have raised doubts among investigators, and we are thoroughly examining his story,” said a police officer, wishing to remain anonymous. “The family arrived in Lucknow on the night of December 29. Arshad rented a room at Naka’s Sharanjeet hotel on December 30. On the evening of December 31, he allegedly brought food, liquor, and cold drinks, lacing them with intoxicating pills. After the family consumed the tainted drinks, they fell unconscious.”

“Arshad then strangled his mother and younger sister to death, while also killing his other sisters by slashing their neck and wrist veins. Shockingly, he filmed the entire incident, trying to attribute a religious motive to his actions,” said a police official.

As the investigation continues, police are working to piece together the true events behind Arshad’s motives and the extent of his planning. “We are verifying the accuracy of his statements and investigating if there’s a larger plan behind this tragic incident,” the officer added.

On Wednesday, police found the bodies of five women in a hotel room in Lucknow. Arshad recorded a chilling 7-minute video of the crime, in which he revealed a disturbing narrative of alleged harassment by neighbours, property dispute, accusations of police inaction, and plans for religious conversion.

24 hrs on, Arshad’s father still at large

More than 24 hours after the gruesome murder of five women in a city hotel on Wednesday, Mohammad Badar, the father and co-accused in the crime, remains elusive, while his son and accomplice Mohammad Arshad is in custody.

“Four teams are actively conducting raids across possible hideouts, while surveillance and CCTV footage are being utilised to track Badar’s movements,” said Babloo Kumar, joint commissioner of police (crime).

Sources indicate that police have also issued an alert to nearby police stations and the government railway police (GRP) in their search for Badar, who disappeared shortly after the crime.

Investigations have revealed that Badar brought a blade from his home in Agra, which he used in the murder. It is alleged that Badar had a history of torturing his wife whenever their daughters were born, with one instance involving an attempt to bury his daughter alive, which failed.

During questioning, Arshad claimed he had taken his father to Charbagh station on the night of the murder, fearing his emotional state might hinder police interrogation. Initially, Arshad claimed that his father had gone to commit suicide but later changed his statement, saying he dropped his father at the station, adding that his father fled to avoid arrest. A senior police officer confirmed these details.

Kin of Arshad take bodies of victims to Sambhal

The relatives of Mohammad Arshad, the prime suspect in the gruesome killing of his mother and four sisters, arrived in Lucknow on Thursday to claim the bodies of the victims.

According to a senior police officer, Arshad’s paternal and maternal uncles arrived at Naka police station early Thursday morning. They were briefed on the tragic incident before the postmortem examinations of the five victims were conducted. Once the postmortems were completed, the bodies were handed over to the family.

Arshad’s uncle, Danish, a resident of Sambhal, shared with the media that the family plans to perform the last rites in their village in Sambhal. “Asma, Arshad’s mother, was from Sambhal,” he said.

Danish expressed confusion and sorrow, stating, “What Arshad mentioned in the video was never discussed in our family. We had no knowledge of any dispute with the neighbours. We are unable to understand why he resorted to such extreme measures.”