32-year-old Tamil Nadu woman dies after YouTube-guided ‘natural’ delivery at home; doctor warns labour is unpredictable

Dr Rastogi strongly debunked the dangerous idea that digital content can replace years of medical training: “One of the biggest misconceptions is that watching online videos or reading anecdotal experiences can substitute for medical expertise. Every pregnancy is unique , and labour is unpredictable. No online content can assess a mother's medical history, monitor the baby's well-being, or identify complications that require immediate intervention.”

"The recent incident serves as a tragic reminder that childbirth, while a natural process, is also a complex medical event that can become life-threatening within minutes if complications arise," Dr Rastogi said in an interview with HT Lifestyle, adding, "While many women aspire to have a normal vaginal delivery... such deliveries should only be attempted under the close supervision of qualified obstetricians in a well-equipped healthcare facility."

Following this, the police reportedly registered a case against her husband under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "The deceased woman’s family members did not want to file any complaint. They said the couple had planned for a natural delivery at home," a police inspector was quoted to have said. Also read | 50 percent babies born via C-sections between 2024 and 2025: Govt

K Sasikala, a resident of Tiruppur district, died on June 28 from postpartum hemorrhage and related complications after her husband and mother-in-law allegedly attempted to deliver the baby at home on June 24 while watching DIY childbirth videos on YouTube, per a June 29 report by The Hindu.

An attempt at a YouTube-assisted home birth in Tamil Nadu ended in the death of a 32-year-old woman, triggering urgent warnings from doctors about the lethal dangers of bypassing professional healthcare. Reacting to the death, Dr Preeti Rastogi, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Medanta Gurugram, spoke with HT Lifestyle to issue a stark public warning against unsupervised deliveries. Also read | 7 myths you probably still believe about normal deliveries

The hidden risks: uterine rupture and haemorrhage The risks multiply exponentially for women with high-risk factors or past surgeries. Sasikala’s case reportedly involved severe postpartum haemorrhage after the placenta was not expelled — a crisis that requires immediate, advanced medical intervention.

"Another major concern is postpartum haemorrhage, or excessive bleeding after childbirth, which remains one of the leading causes of maternal mortality worldwide," Dr Rastogi said. She explained, "Conditions such as retained placenta, failure of the uterus to contract adequately, or birth trauma can result in severe blood loss within a short period. These emergencies require prompt medical intervention, including medications, blood transfusions, specialised procedures, or emergency surgery—none of which can be safely managed in an unsupervised home setting."

Even for patients attempting a vaginal birth after caesarean (VBAC), the stakes are incredibly high. "Factors such as the type of previous uterine incision, the reason for the earlier caesarean, the mother's overall health, the baby's position, and the availability of emergency surgical care all influence whether a VBAC is safe," Dr Rastogi noted. "Even in carefully selected cases, labour must be monitored continuously because of the small but significant risk of uterine rupture, which can rapidly endanger both the mother and the baby," she added.

Public warning: internet is not an obstetrician The doctor stressed that compliance during a smooth pregnancy did not guarantee a safe delivery; complications are frequently sudden and catastrophic. "It is also important to understand that complications cannot always be predicted, even in pregnancies that appear completely normal," Dr Rastogi warned, adding, "A labour that progresses smoothly can suddenly develop fetal distress, excessive bleeding, or other emergencies requiring immediate medical care. Delays in reaching a hospital during such situations can have devastating consequences."

She urged expectant parents to re-evaluate how they consume online parenting content: "Expectant parents should seek information from trusted healthcare professionals rather than relying solely on social media or online videos for medical decisions." Dr Rastogi further said, "The internet can be a useful source of general education, but it should never replace personalised medical advice or professional supervision during pregnancy and childbirth."

She concluded, "The safest birth plan is one that prioritises the health of both mother and baby. Every delivery deserves skilled medical care, timely monitoring, and access to emergency services if needed. Choosing supervised institutional delivery is not about avoiding a natural birth — it is about ensuring that natural childbirth remains as safe as possible for both mother and child."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.