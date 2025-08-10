Mumbai’s Harbour, Trans Harbour rail services hit amid mega block | Details here

Central Railway operated a special midnight traffic block this weekend on parts of the Harbour and Trans-Harbour suburban lines to enable key upgrade and repair works. The Harbour line at Vashi station was blocked from 12:45 am to 10:45 am on Sunday. On the Trans-Harbour line, services between Thane and Turbhe were suspended from 12:30 am to 5:30 am on Sunday. (File) (Pic used for representation)(Praful Gangurde/ HT photos)

The closure was planned for the night between Saturday and Sunday, to support the commissioning of a modern Electronic Interlocking system at Vashi station and the casting of a road overbridge slab on the Trans-Harbour route, officials told The Indian Express.

There will be no daytime block on Western Railway’s suburban network on Sunday.

A Central Railway spokesperson said, “These maintenance mega blocks are essential to ensure network safety, efficiency, and long-term reliability of our infrastructure. We request passengers to bear with us for the temporary inconvenience.”

Passengers have been advised to check revised schedules before travelling on the affected routes over the weekend.

Details of the block