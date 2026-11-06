‘Mummy, I won’: US midterm winner Saba Haider’s call brings joy to her mother in Ghaziabad
Saba's mother, Shahnaz Haider, expressed happiness over her daughter's achievement, saying the victory made years of hard work and dedication worthwhile.
India-born Democrat Saba Haider has made history in the United States after winning a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, becoming the first South Asian woman to be elected to the state's General Assembly.
Her mother, Shahnaz Haider, who lives in Ghaziabad, expressed happiness over her daughter's achievement, saying the victory made years of hard work and dedication worthwhile.
‘My life has been successful’
Saba Haider's mother in Ghaziabad expressed immense pride and joy over her daughter's victory, saying the win had made years of hard work and sacrifice worthwhile.
“My life has been successful. Everyone is saying that my daughter is the first immigrant woman to reach that position. I feel that by achieving something so significant, she has made all my hard work successful. We stayed awake the entire night. Around 6.30 to 7.00 am, when we received her phone call, she said, 'Mummy, I am winner,' I literally jumped out of my chair. I informed her brothers and her father that Saba had won, and everyone celebrated with so much joy. Everyone started jumping around in happiness, and I said that the hard work and devotion we had put in for all these days has finally borne fruit today,” her mother told news agency PTI.
Haider secured a decisive victory in the November 3 US midterm elections, winning the 84th district with 70.9 per cent of the votes. She received 20,756 votes, defeating Republican candidate Brian Scopa, who polled 8,520 votes, accounting for 29.1 per cent of the total, according to Associated Press numbers.
The constituency covers parts of Will, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, including Aurora, Naperville, Oswego, Montgomery and Boulder Hill.
Saba Haider thanks voters after election victory
Reacting to her victory, Haider thanked voters, supporters and campaign volunteers, saying the campaign involved months of reaching out to residents across the constituency.
"We did it! We worked hard for the last 15 months talking to voters in every corner of District 84 to learn what they care about, what they want to see change, and how we can work together to build stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities," Haider said in a social media post on Thursday.
She described the campaign as a "grassroots, people-powered movement" and acknowledged the contributions of her family, friends, campaign team and volunteers.
"Ultimately this election was about the people who call this community home. It was about building the future we all deserve," she said.
Haider added that her win represented everyone who wanted Illinois to remain "a fair, just, and welcoming place for all".
"Onwards and upwards!" she said.
From Bulandshahr to Illinois politics: Who is Saba Haider?
Born in India, Haider's family traces its roots to Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. She moved to the United States around 20 years ago and has since been involved in community service and public affairs, PTI reported.
Before winning a seat in the Illinois legislature, she served as a member of the DuPage County Board and worked as a community advocate.
During her election campaign, Haider spoke about her commitment to the community that helped her family settle in Illinois.
"Since then, I've dedicated my life towards giving back to the community that helped me and my family make Illinois our home," Haider said during her campaign.
She also expressed her intention to take residents' concerns to Springfield, the state capital, and work with elected representatives to address issues affecting working families.
"I know firsthand the struggles our working families are going through, and I want to work with our elected officials to find solutions to the problems we all face," Haider said during her poll campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More