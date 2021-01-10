Munawwar Rana takes swipe at UP govt, later deletes tweet
With the Uttar Pradesh government moving in the direction of bringing a law against "love jihad", noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana took a dig at the BJP regime in the state on Monday, saying the new law should first be used against the leaders of the saffron party and their family members who have married outside the community.
In a tweet in Hindi, Rana said, "We can extend support to a law being enacted against love jihad only on the condition that its beginning should be made from the two big love jihadis sitting in the central government so that two Muslim girls can then marry them and action should also be taken against all BJP leaders and their family members who have married outside their religion."
In another tweet, he said, "Although love jihad is just a jumla used to spread hatred in the society, Muslim girls suffer the most from this because boys get married elsewhere."
The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the state's law ministry for a stringent law to deal with the alleged religious conversion of women in the name of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as "love jihad".
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also stated at recent election rallies that his government would come out with a strong law to deal with "love jihad".
Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against Rana for his remarks in which he allegedly defended the recent killings in France over a caricature of Prophet Muhammad.
He had made the controversial comments in an interview to a news channel after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends relief to Sonu Sood in 'illegal' construction case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will not do that’: Farmers' unions’ to Supreme Court on Jan 26 tractor march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets
- The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox