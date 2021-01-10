IND USA
Urdu poet Munawwar Rana(Image via Twitter)
Urdu poet Munawwar Rana(Image via Twitter)
india news

Munawwar Rana takes swipe at UP govt, later deletes tweet

Urdu poet takes swipe at UP govt over proposed law against 'love jihad'
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:04 PM IST

With the Uttar Pradesh government moving in the direction of bringing a law against "love jihad", noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana took a dig at the BJP regime in the state on Monday, saying the new law should first be used against the leaders of the saffron party and their family members who have married outside the community.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rana said, "We can extend support to a law being enacted against love jihad only on the condition that its beginning should be made from the two big love jihadis sitting in the central government so that two Muslim girls can then marry them and action should also be taken against all BJP leaders and their family members who have married outside their religion."

In another tweet, he said, "Although love jihad is just a jumla used to spread hatred in the society, Muslim girls suffer the most from this because boys get married elsewhere."

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the state's law ministry for a stringent law to deal with the alleged religious conversion of women in the name of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as "love jihad".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also stated at recent election rallies that his government would come out with a strong law to deal with "love jihad".

Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against Rana for his remarks in which he allegedly defended the recent killings in France over a caricature of Prophet Muhammad.

He had made the controversial comments in an interview to a news channel after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice.

