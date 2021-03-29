IND USA
Municipal councillor, cop killed in attack in J&K's Sopore
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Municipal councillor, cop killed in attack in J&K’s Sopore

The men attacked a building complex where meeting of councillors was underway. One person was injured; he has been shifted to a Srinagar hospital
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 02:50 PM IST

A councillor and a policeman were killed in an attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The men attacked a building complex where meeting of councillors was underway. One person was injured; he has been shifted to a Srinagar hospital.

”Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow,” said a tweet from the Kashmir zone police account.

Soon after the attack, police launched a search operation in the area to track the attackers.

“News coming in of a militant attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured,” tweeted National Conference vice-president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu termed the attack a dastardly act. “Strongly condemn the dastardly attack in Sopore where a Municipal Committee Councillor and a Policeman have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Allah Jannat Naseeb Karey. Ameen,” Mattu tweeted.

