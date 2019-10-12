Municipal councillor in Jaipur caught taking Rs 1.25 lakh as bribe

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:51 IST

A woman councillor of the Jaipur Municipal Council (JMC) has been caught taking a bribe of Rs 125,000 by the Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB), officials said on Saturday.

ACB’s inspector general (IG) Dinesh MN said Suman Gurjar, a Congress party councillor of Ward Number 39, was caught taking the bribe from a contractor by the special investigation unit of ACB on Friday.

“The accused was demanding the bribe from the contractor in lieu of sanctioning bills of the work done in her ward approved for payment,” Dinesh said.

“The woman councillor has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is going on,” the senior official added.

ACB had received a complaint against Gurjar a few days ago and laid a trap catch her after verifying the complaint, according to officials.

Gurjar was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in cash and Rs 75,000 in a cheque. Searches are being carried out at her residence, office and other places.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 10:51 IST