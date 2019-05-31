Murder accused hacked to death in broad daylight on Hyderabad’s outskirts

A man who was an accused in a murder case was hacked to death in broad daylight by his rivals right in front of scores of people on the busy Hyderabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad Friday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mahamood, a fruit vendor aged around 40 years who hailed from Musheerabad in Hyderabad.

A video of the gory incident that went viral in the social media showed one of the two assailants repeatedly hacking victim on his head and neck with his dagger. They left the place only after ensuring that he was dead.

The video also showed buses, trucks and other vehicles which had stopped on the highway a few metres away from the spot where the man was being attacked.

Nobody dared to intervene to stop the deadly assault on Mahamood who was shouting for help. Some of the onlookers even filmed the incident on mobile phones.

It was only after the assailants fled the scene on a two wheeler that the locals rushed towards the victim who already succumbed to the brutal attack. They informed the Patancheru police immediately.

“Preliminary enquiries revealed that the murder was due to an old rivalry. The deceased was an accused in a murder at Lakdaram village of Siddipet district five months ago. The killers are believed to be his relatives. We are investigating the case,” the police said.

In September 2018, a Dalit youth Perumalla Pranay was brutally hacked to death by a hired killer in front of a hospital in Miryalaguda.

In the same month, a man was hacked to death in broad daylight on Attapur main road. The victim died on the spot after a gang of four attacked him with an axe.

