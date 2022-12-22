Home / India News / Murder in Gujarat hospital? Daughter's body in cupboard, mother's under the bed

Murder in Gujarat hospital? Daughter's body in cupboard, mother's under the bed

Published on Dec 22, 2022

Bodies of a mother and her daughter were found in a hospital near Bhulabhai Park in Ahmedabad, police said on Wednesday.

First, the body of the daughter was found in the cupboard of the operation theatre and then the body of the mother was found under the bed. Mother and daughter came to the hospital for treatment, ACP Milap Patel told reporters on Wednesday.

After finding the body of the daughter, an investigation was conducted by the police as to where the mother went with her. While investigating, the police also found the body of the mother.

A person Mansukh working in the hospital has been detained in this connection.

Police said, according to the information received, there was a very bad smell inside the hospital located near Bhulabhai Park within the limits of Kagdapith Police Station in Ahmedabad. A cupboard inside the hospital's operation theater was opened by the hospital staff as the smell emanated from it.

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside. After which the police were informed by the hospital staff. The staff of the local police station rushed to the hospital after being informed about the incident. After that, the police investigated the suspicion of murder, the Police added.

Story Saved
