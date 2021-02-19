IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Murder of advocate couple triggers protests, Telangana HC takes up case
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Murder of advocate couple triggers protests, Telangana HC takes up case

  • The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST

The Telangana high court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of Wednesday’s murder of an advocate couple on the main road in Peddapalli district and directed that the state government submit a comprehensive report on the incident by March 1.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli also served notices on director general of police M Mahender Reddy asking him to submit all the evidences gathered from the scene of offence to the court.

The couple - Gattu Vaman Rao (53) and P V Nagamani (50), both lawyers practising in the state high court – was returning from Manthani town after arguing a case in the local court, when they were waylaid by some miscreants at around 3 pm and hacked to death on the main road at Kalvacharla village of Ramagiri block.

The videos of the miscreants attacking the couple indiscriminately and Rao telling onlookers that one Kunta Srinu of Gunjapadugu village and others assaulted them, went viral in the media.

The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses. “Several videos are doing the rounds on social media and they, too, should be preserved as evidence,” the chief justice said.

Stating that the murders questioned the integrity of the police and the government, Justice Kohli said the government should investigate the case from all angles to remove apprehensions among the people.

Meanwhile, lawyers belonging to various courts in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana boycotted their duties on Thursday and staged demonstrations demanding stringent action against the accused.

Several advocates of the Nampally criminal courts complex were taken into custody by the police, when they tried to take out a rally up to Raj Bhavan demanding safety and security to the practising advocates. They were taken to Begumpet police station and let-off later.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the state government hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, since the people had lost faith on the state police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The report prepared by former SC judge Justice (Retd) AK Patnaik was submitted to a bench of Justices SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Murder of advocate couple triggers protests, Telangana HC takes up case

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers stand in a queue to board the train amid farmers' Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest at Bhubaneswar railway station, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Passengers stand in a queue to board the train amid farmers' Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest at Bhubaneswar railway station, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Movement of trains hit as farmers block rail tracks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:43 AM IST
In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks, which led to disruptions. Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI )
File photo: External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI )
india news

'Deplorable!' India rejects UN experts' concerns on ending of J&K's autonomy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • The MEA questioned the timing of the remarks by the UN experts, saying they were “deliberately timed” to coincide with the visit by 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021** South 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2021_000275B)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021** South 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2021_000275B)(PTI)
india news

From kin to Saraswati Puja, salvos from Shah, Mamata turn personal before polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
  • Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.(PTI file photo)
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.(PTI file photo)
india news

Akbar’s lawyers may rely on part of judgment in appeal

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Experts said Akbar’s legal team could focus on the judgment’s comment on the content being defamatory in an appeal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy(PTI Photo)
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy(PTI Photo)
india news

Interview: ‘Centre denied rights to people of Puducherry’, says CM Narayanasamy

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Puducherry's CM Narayanasamy says, "I’m not going into numbers. We have got a majority."
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Parts of wire and battery found from blast site in Bengal, minister stable

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • Whether the explosion was triggered remotely using an IED or it was just some crude bombs that were kept in the bag which exploded when someone kicked it, is what officials are trying to verify.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection.(ANI)
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection.(ANI)
india news

Govt to release list of comorbidities to include in vaccination priority groups

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The government constituted an expert committee to draft and finalise a list and degree of the comorbidities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI)
File photo: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI)
india news

Senior BJP, RSS leaders meet Tripura CM after 'BJP in Nepal' remark

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • Sources, however, didn't confirm if the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Deb's controversial statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(ANI)
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(ANI)
india news

Puducherry floor test: BJP trying to topple elected govt, says CM Narayanasamy

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • The chief minister, whose government is now said to be short of a majority, called this ‘an attempt to bury democracy’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file)
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file)
india news

5 things to know about Maharashtra’s worrying Covid-19 situation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:17 PM IST
A fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue updated guidelines on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
india news

'New laws, ending of J&K's autonomy affect rights of minorities': UN experts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dead dolphin was at least 5.5 feet long and did not have any injury mark. (HT PHOTO).
The dead dolphin was at least 5.5 feet long and did not have any injury mark. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Carcass of Gangetic Dolphin found floating in Odisha river

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Forest department officials said the carcass of the Gangetic Dolphin was caught by a fisherman of Kruttibaspur village in Bhadrak district when he was pulling in his net in Salandi river on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam.(ANI)
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam.(ANI)
india news

'BJP loss in Punjab municipal polls not linked to farm laws': Tomar

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:52 PM IST
  • The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP