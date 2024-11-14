Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Murder suspect nabbed after encounter in northwest Delhi

PTI |
Nov 14, 2024 09:10 PM IST

Murder suspect nabbed after encounter in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, A 22-year-old murder suspect was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a team of special cell of the Delhi Police near Rohini, an official said on Thursday.

Murder suspect nabbed after encounter in northwest Delhi
Murder suspect nabbed after encounter in northwest Delhi

Nihal, who is suspected to be a member of the Tillu gang, sustained bullet injuries in the encounter, the official said.

A firearm and a two wheeler being used by the suspect were recovered from the spot.

Nihal, a resident of Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, was allegedly involved in the murder of one Amit Lakra, 26, who had recently got bail in a case of robbery.

Lakra was allegedly shot six times at a crowded market in Mundka on November 9.

According to another official, initial investigations suggested that Lakra was a member of the Gogi gang and was targeted by members of its rival, Tillu Tajpuria-Davinder Bambiha gang.

Upon verification, Nihal's scooter was found to be stolen from Sultanpuri area and was suspected to have been involved in the commission of the murder. He was previously involved in a case of snatching in Yamuna Nagar, police said.

The official said during interrogation, Nihal confessed to his involvement in the killing of Lakra along with three more associates.

A social media post surfaced on Tuesday, in which a gang purportedly took responsibility of the killing.

The message was posted from the account of one Chiku Pehalwan. It carries the names of gangsters, such as Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Choudhary and Davinder Bambiha.

"Chiku Dhankar and Amit Dabangg take responsibility for the killing of Amit Lakra in Mundka. We eliminated Lakra as he was providing logistical support to our rival gang members lodged in Tihar Jail," the post in Hindi said.

"Anyone who helps our rivals in any way will face the same fate. False cases are a different matter, but the Tillu gang has never harmed an innocent person or forcibly taken money from any trader, whether in good or bad times," it added.

Police said they were also verifying if Nihal was having any association with Chiku and Amit, who claimed to have taken the responsibility of killing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //