e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Murdered Bengal woman’s body found in a bush, mother suspects she was gang-raped first

The victim worked at a hotel to support her family after she was left by her husband, a few years ago, for another woman.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:57 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Mother of the murdered Bengal woman suspects her daughter was gang raped first.
Mother of the murdered Bengal woman suspects her daughter was gang raped first. (AP Photo/Representative)
         

A Bengal woman’s body was found behind a bush near national highway 34 in Murshidabad district on Wednesday morning. Her mother alleged she was gang-raped before killed. Victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

The woman lived in Sagardhighi area with her two minor sons and had a daughter who was married. Neighbours told police that she had left home on Tuesday evening.

The victim’s mother said she had “heard” that her daughter was gang-raped before she was killed. She said the victim worked at a hotel to support her family after she was left by her husband, a few years ago, for another woman.

“I have heard that my daughter was gang-raped. I want stern punishment for the culprits,” the mother said.

Her neighbours said they suspected one of her lovers’ involvement in the crime.

A sub-divisional police officer of Jangipur, Prasenjit Banerjee, said the body had been sent to Jangipur hospital for an autopsy to establish if she was also raped.

Note - It will be great if we could know the age of the victim and perhaps the reaction of the hotel where she worked.

tags
top news
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News