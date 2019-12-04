Murdered Bengal woman’s body found in a bush, mother suspects she was gang-raped first

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:57 IST

A Bengal woman’s body was found behind a bush near national highway 34 in Murshidabad district on Wednesday morning. Her mother alleged she was gang-raped before killed. Victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

The woman lived in Sagardhighi area with her two minor sons and had a daughter who was married. Neighbours told police that she had left home on Tuesday evening.

The victim’s mother said she had “heard” that her daughter was gang-raped before she was killed. She said the victim worked at a hotel to support her family after she was left by her husband, a few years ago, for another woman.

“I have heard that my daughter was gang-raped. I want stern punishment for the culprits,” the mother said.

Her neighbours said they suspected one of her lovers’ involvement in the crime.

A sub-divisional police officer of Jangipur, Prasenjit Banerjee, said the body had been sent to Jangipur hospital for an autopsy to establish if she was also raped.

