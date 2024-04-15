 'Musk being supporter of Modi is one thing, but…': PM ahead of Tesla chief visit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'Musk being supporter of Modi is one thing, but…': PM ahead of Tesla chief visit

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 05:12 PM IST

Elon Musk is set to visit India this month and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of Tesla chief Elon Musk visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world's richest billionaire is a "supporter of India".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk(via REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk(via REUTERS)

In an interview with ANI broadcasted on Monday, PM Modi, when asked about the possibility of seeing Tesla cars and Starlink in India, remarked, "Elon Musk being a supporter of Modi is one thing, but basically he is a supporter of India."

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk is set to visit India this month and is expected to unveil several investment proposals.

Tesla is considering establishing an electric vehicle plant in India.

Explained: How does new EV policy pave road for Elon Musk's Tesla in India?

According to media reports, Elon Musk is expected to discuss Starlink, SpaceX's satellite business, during his meeting with the PM. Starlink could receive conditional approval for a satellite communications license in India, reported Economic Times. Conditions may include data routing restrictions and the requirement for a local partnership. Starlink currently serves over 26 lakh customers globally.

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates)

