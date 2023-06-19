Some Muslim-run businesses begin to reopen in Purola as communal tension ebbs

After remaining shut for over 20 days, businesses owned by Muslim traders in Purola town of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district reopened on Sunday in first signs of normalcy following weeks of communal tension over an alleged abduction attempt on a minor girl by two men last month. HT Image

Several Muslim families and traders left the town following protests by right-wing organisations, who alleged the abduction was part of a “love jihad” attempt — a claim denied by the minor’s uncle, who is a complainant in the case.

According to people aware of the details, the market roughly consists of 650-700 shops and of these, around 30-40 are run by Muslims.

“I was born here and have been running my shop since 2002. My father arrived here from Bijnor area of Uttar Pradesh. I am very happy that normalcy is gradually returning. I opened my shop today and also had several customers. Local residents have been very supportive,” said Mohammad Ashraf, who runs a garment shop in the market, said.

Ashraf said nearly seven to eight shopkeepers have resumed business. “Nearly 13 to 14 shopkeepers, who left Purola amid the tension, are yet to return. They will perhaps return and reopen their shops in the coming days,” he added.

Saif Ali, who owns a salon in the market, said: “I last opened my shop on May 27. With an improvement in the situation and assurance by the administration, I got back to work today. Many customers told me whatever happened was unwarranted. They are very supportive. I am happy that I will be able to do business as usual.”

The return marks the beginning of some normalcy in a town where the social fabric was damaged by right-wing groups peddling rumours and discredited allegations about interfaith unions. The administration and police must remain vigilant to forestall any such attempts in the future, safeguard the rights of all citizens and prosecute those indulging in hate speech, in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines

The interfaith tensions trace back to May 26 after two men, a Muslim and a Hindu, allegedly tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl. Local residents alleged it was a case of “love jihad” — a term used by right-wing groups to describe an alleged conspiracy by Muslim men to woo and seduce Hindu women, although courts and the Union government do not officially recognise it.

While the two accused — Ubed Khan (24), a local shopkeeper, and Jitender Saini (23), a motorcycle mechanic — were arrested on May 27, the incident led to right-wing groups holding protests in several areas and attacking shops and houses of several Muslims.

On May 29, a protest march by right wing outfits in Purola turned violent after some of the agitators attacked shops and establishments belonging to the Muslims. A similar protest was held on June 3, under the banner of Yamuna Ghati Hindu Jagriti Sangathan. Nearly 900 people took part in the stir.

Posters began to appear across Purola asking Muslim traders to leave before a proposed Hindu mahapanchayat — which was later disallowed by the district administration — on June 15.

Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a particular area, was enforced on June 14 and will remain in place till Monday.

Mohammad Raees, who owns a salon and a garment shop in the market, said if his business was to remain shut for another day, it would have led to a financial crisis. “Our family has been living here for 62 years. I am happy that the situation is normal again. Two women who work in the salon have also resumed duty.”

On Saturday, HT reported that the minor girl’s uncle said there was no communal angle in the case. “There were attempts from the first hour to make this a communal issue. Right-wing activists even prepared a police complaint for us on their own, but the police didn’t accept it. It was never a love jihad case, but a regular crime. Those that committed it, are behind bars,” the 40-year-old man said.