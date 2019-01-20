Muslims in Jammu being targeted by ‘fanatic elements’, feeling vulnerable: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that Muslim tribal communities like Gujjars and Bakerwals are being evicted from their homes in Jammu in these winter months and harassed in the name of bovine smuggling under the governor’s administration.

She said that Muslims are feeling vulnerable in Jammu and also accused “fanatic elements” of selectively targeting the community there.

Addressing a press conference at her residence, Mehbooba Mufti said that, as chief minister, she had issued an order saying there will be no harassment of Gujjars and Bakerwals till the time the forest act was enacted which would have stopped their harassment in the name of clearing encroachments.

“We were hopeful of same treatment from the governor-led administration so that no one will be harassed. But unfortunately, under the nose of the governor, this time there is selective targeting of Gujjars and Bakerwals,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti, who is the Peoples Democratic Party president, said that after her PDP-BJP government fell last year, dozens of families of these communities selectively got notices in July to vacate their homes and then after December, also many families were being evicted from their homes in the name of clearing encroachments.

“When I was in Jammu, I went to governor and briefed him about it. He assured me that for the time being they won’t be disturbed, particularly there will be no harassment in winter months. But unfortunately excesses are happening with these people. As you know, these people raise goats and sheep and they are being harassed in the name of bovine smuggling as well,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that there have been some forces in Jammu who did criminal acts, in a reference to the rape and murder of 8-year-old tribal girl, as they want to scare Muslims so that they leave.

“The land rates of areas where Muslims are living are being increased. All the areas where Muslims are living, they are being brought under municipalities so that the constructions are made difficult. The Muslims of Jammu are being openly threatened that ‘we will create 1947-like situation’,” she said.

She said that Jammu has been a confluence of multiple cultures for the past many decades but accused some “fanatic elements” of targeting the amity prevalent in the region.

“There are some fanatic elements in Jammu like Ek Jhuth Maha Adiveshan, Save Jammu Crusade; they are organizing programmes claiming that these Muslims and tribals are outsiders. But in reality, the Gujjars-Bakerwals are the original resident of this area who have been living before 1947 . If anybody are the original residents of Jammu, it is the Gujjars-Bakerwals,” she said.

“I have already said that there is ghettoisation of minorities across the country and they are being separated. We won’t let this happen in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“If the governor’s administration doesn’t take care of this fragile situation, it can have serious consequences, not only for Jammu but also for Kashmir. In the past we have seen when something happens here, it affects Jammu and if something happens there, it affects the situation here. The situation could go out of control,” she said.

She said that the Gujjar-Bakerwal community is the most loyal and has protected the country in all situations.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 19:00 IST