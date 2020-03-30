e-paper
Home / India News / Muslims perform last rites of Hindu neighbour

Muslims perform last rites of Hindu neighbour

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:51 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT

Several members of the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr performed the last rites of their Hindu neighbour on Friday as the relatives of the deceased could not reach his home owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Ravishankar died on Friday after suffering from cancer. His relatives expressed their inability in joining the last rites in Gaddha colony of Saatha locality in Bulandshahr due to the restrictions.

“Ravishankar was suffering from cancer and died on Friday. His family members telephoned their relatives and friends for last rites but they expressed their helplessness due to lockdown,” said Zahid Ali, the village chief Afroji Begum’s son.

The Muslim men in the area carried Ravishankar’s bier, following all Hindu rituals.

“Seeing their problem, we gathered at his home and called a local seer to perform the rituals at home and thereafter carried the bier, chanting what the Hindus do. We also arranged for pyre and other requirements for his last rites at cremation ground on the banks of Kali River,” Ali said.

Several others helped Ali in the funeral rites, including Shahzad, Haji Israel and Mohd Ikram.

A nationwide lockdown was put in place to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the country on March 24.

