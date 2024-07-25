'Must not visit…’: US revises travel advisory for Americans in India

In an updated travel advisory, the Department of State of the United States government, has urged Americans in India to ‘avoid’ travelling to some parts of the country, and ‘reconsider’ visiting the northeastern states. Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in Manipur (via Reuters)

The advisory, released on July 23, was updated with information on the northeastern states, which were placed under ‘Level 3’ (Reconsider Travel). The areas that American nationals have been asked to avoid altogether, include the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, portions of central and East India, and Manipur (also in the northeast, the state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 2023); these have been put under ‘Level 4' (Do Not Travel).

Overall, India is at ‘Level 2’ (Exercise Increased Caution) as per the State Department.

“Indian authorities report that rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has happened at tourist sites and other locations,” the advisory's ‘Country Summary’ for India states.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning. They target tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/malls, and government facilities,” according to the summary.

“The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to our citizens in rural areas. These areas stretch from eastern Maharashtra to northern Telangana through to western West. US government employees must get special authorization to to travel to these areas,” it further says.

In asking US citizens to not visit Jammu and Kashmir, the advisory points to ‘terrorist attacks' and ‘violent civil unrest,’ as well as ‘sporadic violence’ between the Indian and Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) that separates the nuclear-armed nations. However, visiting J&K’s neighbouring Union territory of Ladakh, is ‘safe.’

Meanwhile, the presence of Maoist extremist groups, also called ‘Naxals’ or ‘Naxalites,’ who often target local officials, is cited as the reason for parts of central and east India, while ‘occasional acts of violence’ by ethnic insurgent groups, is given as the reason for the northeastern states.