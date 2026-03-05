MVA arrives at consensus, backs Sharad Pawar for Rajya Sabha seat

After protracted negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the coalition has decided to renominate Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the lone Rajya Sabha seat it is expected to win. Sharad Pawar has completed two terms in the Upper House and previously expressed his intent to retire from the RS, but it is clear that he is having a rethink. (@PawarSpeaks x/PTI) (HT_PRINT)

The ruling Mahayuti alliance will contest the six remaining Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra. The BJP has nominated candidates for four seats, while the NCP has nominated Jay Pawar, son of party chief Sunetra Pawar, for one seat. The Shiv Sena did not announce its candidate till late on Wednesday night.

Seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra are going to polls on March 16, for which March 5 is the deadline for filing nominations.

The ruling and opposition coalitions have decided to contest seats proportionate to their respective strength in the state legislative assembly, from where the RS seats will be elected. Since the ruling and opposition combines have decided to field seven candidates for an equal number of seats, all of them are expected to be elected unopposed.

MVA deliberations While the Mahayuti constituents decided on their seats amicably, each of the three MVA constituents had vied for their lone seat. While the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) had staked their claim, the Congress had asked the NCP (SP) to clarify its stand on its proposed merger with the NCP, before deciding to back its ally.

The Sena (UBT) and Congress finally agreed to support Sharad Pawar as the nominee, but only after much discussion.

Although the Sena (UBT) had initially supported Pawar’s candidature, it later said it wanted to contest the seat. Party leader Aaditya Thackeray had said this was based on the rotation system fixed by the MVA and its strength in the assembly.

However, after the top leadership of both parties met on Tuesday night, the Sena (UBT) offered conditional support to Pawar’s candidature.

NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule and party leader Jayant Patil told Uddhav Thackeray that the party had no intention of merging with an NCP led by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar.

The Sena (UBT) also sought an assurance that the MVA would support its claim to the Rajya Sabha seat during the next election and to a seat in the legislative council.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who along with other party leaders met Sule and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday evening. “We have decided to support Pawar saheb and will vote for him in the polls,” Sapkal declared during a joint media interaction with Sule.

If elected, this would be Pawar’s third term in the upper house. Since Pawar is recuperating from a stint in hospital, he may not be able to file his nomination in person. “We are checking online options although he has been discharged from hospital and will soon get back to his normal routine,” Sule said.

Mahayuti candidates

Meanwhile, the BJP has struck a community and regional balance in the four candidates it has selected for the Rajya Sabha election. The party has nominated its national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Union minister Ramdas Athavale, former Nagpur mayor Maya Ivnate and former legislator Ramrao Wadkute.

Tawade is from the Maratha community, Wadkute is an OBC leader, Athavale is a Dalit and a prominent Scheduled Caste leader, and Ivnate represents the Scheduled Tribes. “The four names were picked from a list of more than 20 forwarded by the state BJP. Ivnate and Wadkute were unexpected choices but were picked by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” said a BJP leader.

The Shiv Sena, for its part, is expected to nominate former MP Rahul Shewale for the seat it is contesting, while the NCP has announced Jay Pawar, son of party chief Sunetra Pawar, as its nominee for the seat it is contesting.

Vinod Tawde said in post on X, “Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are always committed to serving the nation’s interests. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State President Ravindra Chavan for the nomination.”

Ramdas Athavale said, “I have been taking prime minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda across the country. RPI (A) has a presence across the country and our next aim is to get national party status.”

Wadkute said, “I did not ask for the seat, but I firmly believe in the leadership of CM Fadnavis. The party has proved that it stands firmly with the OBC community.”